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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Revealed: Why Real Madrid star Arda Guler decided to STEAL Kylian Mbappe's goal during Champions League win against RB Leipzig

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Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has lifted the lid on his decision to snatch a goal away from teammate Kylian Mbappe during the club's recent European exploits. The Turkish international was in a jovial mood following a dominant display that saw Los Blancos brush aside RB Leipzig at the Bernabeu.

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A ruthless performance against Leipzig

Los Blancos secured a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig during matchday three of the Champions League. The Spanish giants produced a clinical display, with Guler playing a starring role at the heart of their midfield. The Turkey international was a constant threat, capping off a stellar individual performance by finding the back of the net for his side's second goal of the evening.

However, the 21-year-old's strike raised a few eyebrows. Mbappe floated a header towards goal, only for Guler to cheekily nick it right in front of the goalmouth to claim the strike for himself.

The goal-line theft did little to stall Madrid's momentum, as Mbappe later added a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for the German side. Record signing Yan Diomande then rounded off the rout to seal a dominant European triumph at the Bernabeu.

No apologies to the Frenchman


FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-LEIPZIGGetty Images

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the final whistle, the midfielder was quick to poke fun at his decision to poach the goal from his illustrious teammate. Guler noted that the French superstar's lethal finishing meant there was no need to worry about him missing out on the action.

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"I stole the goal from Mbappe, but that’s because I knew he’d score another one. So, no problem," Guler joked during his post-match duties. His lighthearted prediction proved remarkably accurate, as the French superstar did indeed go on to net Real's third goal of the match.

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Beyond the lighthearted banter, the 19-year-old was eager to highlight the squad's immense work rate across the pitch. "We’re really pleased because I think we played brilliantly, both with and without the ball. I think we put in a great performance and we’re very happy," he added.

The Bernabeu factor

The convincing victory served as another reminder of the relentless standards demanded in the Spanish capital. For Guler, maintaining that ruthless edge is simply part of the job description when wearing the famous white shirt.

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"This is what we have to do. We’re Real Madrid, and we have to win every match," the midfielder insisted. He also pointed to the home crowd as a driving force behind their dominant displays, noting: "It’s a key factor because when we play at home, in front of our fans, we try to give it our all for them."

With momentum building, Guler fired a clear warning shot ahead of Sunday's massive domestic clash against Barcelona. "It’s a big match, a top-class fixture, and we’ll give it our all to win. We’re ready," he concluded.


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All eyes on El Clasico


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With European duties successfully navigated, Real Madrid will immediately turn their attention toward hosting their fiercest rivals. Sunday's El Clasico carries massive implications for the La Liga title race, demanding absolute focus from Mourinho's men.

Madrid will look to harness their current goalscoring form to dismantle the Catalan giants. With Guler in fine touch, Mbappe back on the scoresheet, and Diomande continuing his goalscoring form, Madrid appear primed for the blockbuster weekend showdown.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten