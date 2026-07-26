Real Madrid and PSG are not alone: two Premier League giants continue the battle for Diomande

Leipzig's Ivorian winger Yan Diomande has his future wide open. No agreement has been struck over his transfer, and several of Europe's top clubs remain locked in the chase.

"Sky Sport Germany" journalist Florian Plettenberg said on Sunday that Leipzig have yet to reach an agreement with either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain over Diomande. Talks are expected today, with both clubs ready to table fresh offers.

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According to Plettenberg, Paris Saint-Germain are still firmly in the race and have not given up. Leipzig, meanwhile, have not ruled out a move to Liverpool or Manchester City, though Real Madrid and PSG remain the two most serious and realistic options right now.

He dismissed reports of face-to-face negotiations between Leipzig and Real Madrid officials in the German city. The Bundesliga club, he confirmed, do not expect to reach an agreement today.

Diomande remains on holiday and has yet to speak with Leipzig officials. He is due back at the start of next week, according to Plettenberg.







