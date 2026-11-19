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The scenario of Rodri's transfer to Barcelona is repeating itself, but this time the roles have been reversed. Barcelona were the ones who snatched the Spanish player at the last moment, and now Real Madrid are preparing to respond in the same way, with their target a young player described as the "new Rodri" at centre-back.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona have been chasing the same targets in the transfer market lately, with Spain's two giants forever looking to strengthen their squads. The clearest recent example is Rodri, who changed his mind at the last moment.

The Spain captain seemed set on a move to Real Madrid. Barcelona took advantage of the late uncertainty to sign the talented midfielder.

Now the two clubs are going head to head again, this time over a player for the future. The "Rodri" scenario could play out once more, but with the roles reversed.

According to Spanish outlet "El Desmarque", Barcelona have tried to sign Luka Vušković, the 19-year-old Croatia international defender under contract at Brighton until June 2031. Barcelona's sporting management see him as their preferred partner for Pau Cubarsí at centre-back.

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The English club know about Barcelona's interest and don't want to sell during the current winter transfer window. They're expected to listen to offers at the end of the season for a big fee. That's where Real Madrid come in.

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The Spanish website also reported Real Madrid's interest in Luka Vušković, albeit indirectly, and Los Blancos are said to be taking a less direct route as they try to snatch the promising youngster from Barcelona.

Madrid's hierarchy may change tactics in the upcoming window to avoid a repeat of the Rodri disappointment.

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Barcelona see Vušković as the ideal answer for the future of their defence. The Croatian ticks every box for the Catalan club: he's young, physically strong, comfortable on both feet and capable of building attacks from the back. He's a perfect fit for Barcelona's style.

The sporting management envisage him and Pau Cubarsí as the defensive partnership of the future, one that could protect the back line for years to come and give the side a balance of strength and skill.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, are watching quietly while working behind the scenes. They know the value of young defenders in the current market, and they know letting a player like Vušković join Barcelona would be a big mistake.

So Madrid are considering a different approach: avoid a direct clash with Barcelona in the winter and wait until the end of the season, when Brighton open the door to negotiations.

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Brighton know exactly what they have and won't let him go easily, especially with his contract running until 2031. That long deal hands them real leverage at the negotiating table and lets them demand a huge fee.

The fee could reach figures befitting a talent like Vušković. That makes this a financial battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona as much as a sporting one.