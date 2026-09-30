Manchester City are staring down the barrel of a severe punishment after being found guilty of serious breaches of the financial rules, with the matter potentially going as far as relegation from the Premier League.

According to "The Sun", the club could also be forced to deal with a mass exodus of players should they be relegated or expelled from the Premier League.

The Premier League confirmed that City are guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of its financial rules, as well as most of the charges related to failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Between 2009 and 2018, the club arranged "sham contracts" and falsified its financial figures by more than £900 million.

No punishment has been determined yet, as City can still lodge an appeal. But if Premier League officials hand the eight-time champions the maximum penalties, their leading stars could walk.

City may find themselves fighting a losing battle to keep hold of those players, although it is believed they remain loyal to the cause for now.

Here is where some of the club's most prominent stars might end up in the worst-case scenario, according to "The Sun".

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid and Barcelona

Every club in Europe would love Erling Haaland leading its attack. Little wonder, then, that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have already moved in the race to sign the giant Norwegian.

"The Sun" reported earlier this week that the two Spanish giants are keen to sign Haaland if the opportunity arises.

He has scored 169 goals in 205 matches for City, a stunning record that means he will not be short of strong offers if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Jeremy Doku: Arsenal

There is no indication that Arsenal are working to sign Jeremy Doku, or even that they hold any interest in the winger, yet the Emirates Stadium would be a perfect fit for the Belgian.

Arsenal need a new left winger urgently after losing both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer, and Doku would be exactly the upgrade Mikel Arteta is craving.

The Gunners have a history of signing players from Manchester City when they lose their standing at the Etihad Stadium.

With the potential punishments facing City and Arsenal's status as Premier League champions, Arteta may finally be able to prise away a prominent City player in his prime.

Elliot Anderson: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United

Manchester United wanted to sign Elliot Anderson this summer before he moved to their arch-rivals for £116 million.

Should any punishment open the door for United to return to the chase, he would be a huge addition to the red half of Manchester.

But United will face fierce competition. Reports in Spain claim Anderson is one of the players both Barcelona and Real Madrid have their eyes on.





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Enzo Fernández: Barcelona and Real Madrid

Like Anderson and Haaland, Enzo Fernández is another player being tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Fernández cost City a huge £125 million this summer, yet he could leave after just 12 months if the Premier League imposes enormous penalties.

Real Madrid showed interest in signing him in the summer, and the Argentine was keen on the deal too, so reviving those talks would not be difficult if the door is opened.

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United

Bayern Munich are still searching for a long-term successor to veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who will turn 41 this season.

Reports suggest the Bavarians are among the many teams to have considered Gianluigi Donnarumma to fill that void.

Manchester United, meanwhile, considered signing Donnarumma last year before his move to City.

Chelsea may also try their luck with the Italian, given that the arrival of Emiliano Martínez looks like a temporary solution to their goalkeeping problems.

Rayan Cherki: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain

Rayan Cherki has become one of the most exciting players in Europe since his move to Manchester City last summer.

His skilful style is one of the reasons Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing to sign him, according to the Spanish press.

Paris Saint-Germain also look like an ideal destination, given his previous experience in the French league and their tendency to stack the squad with attacking talent.

Marc Guéhi: Liverpool

Liverpool were in the race for Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace before his move to Manchester City in last season's winter transfer window.

It would surprise no one if the Reds returned for the England star, should a big points deduction, relegation or expulsion leave Guéhi wanting a fresh start elsewhere.

Joško Gvardiol: Real Madrid and Barcelona

Reports from Spain suggest Joško Gvardiol is another City player being eyed by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The versatile defender has become one of City's most important players in recent years, and he would be a strong signing for any team able to land him.

His new five-year contract, signed last July, may complicate matters.

Antoine Semenyo: Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola may fancy a reunion with Antoine Semenyo after the player helped him so much during their time together at Bournemouth.

Semenyo will not be short of offers either, with Arsenal having shown interest in the winger in the past.