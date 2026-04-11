Real Madrid: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royal Club’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Real Madrid will once again contest multiple fronts this season: La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Here’s a quick guide to the channels scheduled to show their matches.

Real Madrid: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royals’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Real Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa: Who is showing / broadcasting the Royals’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

DAZN remains the exclusive home of La Liga in Germany. The streaming service holds the Spanish league’s rights in the country and carries every Real Madrid match live and on demand. A paid DAZN subscription is required, and the league is included in all packages.

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Most Champions League matches are broadcast here by DAZN. Only the Tuesday-night game each week airs on Prime Video; every other fixture streams on DAZN.

So, whether you can watch Real Madrid’s Champions League matches depends on the fixture list: Wednesday games are always on DAZN, while Tuesday games may be on Prime Video.

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DAZN also carries the Copa del Rey, holding the rights to the Spanish Cup until the end of the 2028/29 season.

And the Supercopa? That’s being broadcast by Sportdigital FUSSBALL; the service’s broadcasts are also included at no extra cost in your MagentaSport and DAZN packages.

Real Madrid: broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/streaming the Royal Club’s matches live on TV and online? The club at a glance