Real Madrid 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & La Liga fixtures

Here is your complete guide to the club's 2019-20 pre-season, matches, dates and venues, featuring all you need to know about their summer

are set to return to the United States this summer to participate in the International Champions' Cup (ICC).

The Spanish giants will face off against European heavyweights such as Bayern and stateside, including a flagship Madrid derby against Atletico at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Here is your complete guide to Real Madrid's 2019-20 pre-season and La Liga fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Real Madrid pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 20 Bayern 1am / 8pm NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Jul 23 Arsenal 12am / 7pm FedExField, Maryland Jul 26 12:30am / 7:30pm MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Jul 30 5pm / 12pm Allianz Arena

Real Madrid's pre-season campaign begins when they take on in Texas to open their ICC campaign on July 20.

They play an additional two ICC matches against Arsenal and Atletico towards the end of the month before rounding off their pre-season preparations against Tottenham at the Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup.

Real Madrid 2019-20 transfer activity

Real Madrid are bracing for a busy summer following an underwhelming season in which they failed to lift silverware. Los Blancos finished third in the league and exited from the early at the hands of dark horses .

The side are expected to finalise their swoop for talisman Eden Hazard for a fee upwards of €100 million, after already having confirmed Luka Jovic as an arrival in the first week of June .

Rumours circulated around captain Sergio Ramos potentially leaving the side for a move to China amidst a rumoured falling out with the club backroom, but the defender recently stated that he plans on staying at the Bernabeu until the end of his career.

Gareth Bale, who overwhelmingly unpopular with Real Madrid fans, is also expected leave the Bernabeu following a turbulent few seasons in Madrid.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date CF Luka Jovic Frankfurt €70m July 1 CB Eder Militao €50m July 1 LW Rodrygo Santos €45m July 1

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date - - - - -

Real Madrid 2019-20 La Liga fixtures

will discover their La Liga fixture list when the official details are released in June.

During a stormy season in which Real Madrid changed managers twice before finally re-appointing Zinedine Zidane towards the end of the season, the Spanish club failed to replicate their success of previous campaigns and finished the season in disappointing fashion.

Their first season without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo saw them fail to lift any silverware and were handed a round of 16 exit from the Champions League after having won the competition three consecutive times in previous seasons.