Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty for Real Madrid in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, during the 1-0 defeat to Real Betis at the La Cartuja stadium on Friday evening, in the fourth round of La Liga.

Álvaro Valles, the hosts' goalkeeper, saved the French star's shot at the decisive moment, letting the Andalusian side hold their lead to the end.

The stop was no accident. Valles had studied exactly how the French forward takes his penalties.

He confirmed as much in his post-match press statements: "I knew he shoots his penalties towards the corners, and I tried to wait as long as possible. That was the side I chose to go to."

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Valles also tried to unsettle Mbappé before the kick, telling him: "How lucky you are, a penalty in the last minute, how lucky you are."

Saving it wasn't enough for the Spaniard. He confronted Mbappé head on, shouting in his face and clattering into him as tensions boiled over in the closing moments.

Troy Parrott had put Betis ahead in the 81st minute. Carlos Espí then thought he had levelled for Real in the 87th, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

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