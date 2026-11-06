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Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoAugsburg
Watch it on ZEE5
Anggi Riwanto
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RB Leipzig vs Augsburg live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
RB Leipzig
Augsburg
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig face Augsburg in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig host FC Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga. After mixed league results recently, coach Martin Demichelis wants his team to consolidate their points tally.

Leipzig have won three of their last five competitive games, but lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Champions League most recently. The Red Bulls now turn their focus to the Bundesliga ahead of their meeting with their city rivals from Bavaria.

Manuel Baum's Augsburg arrive with one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive games. Their defence remains vulnerable.

Six places separate the sides in the Bundesliga table. Leipzig sit fourth, while tenth-placed Augsburg have their sights on the top half.

A win would give Leipzig the chance to close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich. Here's where to watch the match live today.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at RB Leipzig and Augsburg?

Before their defeat to Manchester City, Leipzig won 2-0 away at Schalke 04 and beat Elversberg 4-0. They have scored twelve goals and conceded twelve across their last five competitive games.

Augsburg's most recent match ended in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to SC Freiburg. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Union Berlin and earned a creditable 2-2 draw away at Bayern Munich. Across their last five competitive games, Augsburg have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

RBL

RBL - Form

RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
MCI
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCA

FCA - Form

FCB
D2-2
ELV
L4-3
FCU
D1-1
SHG
W2-4
SCF
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Formation
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA
3-4-2-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtD. RaumD. RaumC. LukebaC. LukebaB. HenrichsB. HenrichsW. OrbanW. OrbanN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiE. BanzuziE. BanzuziC. NkunkuC. NkunkuC. BaumgartnerC. BaumgartnerT. GomisT. GomisR. CruzR. CruzF. DahmenF. DahmenJ. GouweleeuwJ. GouweleeuwC. MatsimaC. MatsimaY. KeitelY. KeitelR. FellhauerR. FellhauerH. MassengoH. MassengoA. KadeA. KadeA. IbrahimovicA. IbrahimovicH. BehrensH. BehrensF. RiederF. RiederM. GregoritschM. Gregoritsch
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

Augsburg

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • M. Baum

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: form

RBL

RBL - Form

RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
MCI
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCA

FCA - Form

FCB
D2-2
ELV
L4-3
FCU
D1-1
SHG
W2-4
SCF
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: head-to-head record

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawAugsburg
3
2
0
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
1
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
6
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
4
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
0
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
14Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
11
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
8305719-129
L
L
W
W
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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