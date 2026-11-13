Rayan Cherki reveals the exact reason behind France’s frustrating defeat to Italy

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France playmaker Rayan Cherki has offered a brutally honest assessment of what went wrong during Les Bleus' disappointing 3-1 defeat to Italy. Despite a promising start in the UEFA Nations League clash, the 2026 world runners-up struggled to break down a resilient Azzurri side as the contest progressed.

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Tactical struggles in a closed contest

The UEFA Nations League showdown between these two European heavyweights turned into a night of deep frustration for Zinedine Zidane's men in Milan. The early intensity that led to the French opener eventually faded, leaving the visitor searching for answers. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Cherki did not shy away from dissecting the flaws in the French performance. The Manchester City star noted that while the initial game plan seemed to be working effectively, the momentum shifted quickly as Italy settled into their defensive structure and regained control.

"I think it was a fairly complicated, fairly closed match. We started the match well. We did what was necessary, pressing them high, just like for the goal. And after that it was a more complicated match. We should have moved the ball more quickly. Unfortunately, that's not what we did, but it will allow us to learn many lessons. Not everything could be perfect. We tried to do our best, but tonight, we are very frustrated,” Cherki explained as quoted by Foot Mercato.

Speed of play and missing rhythm

One of the primary grievances for the attacking midfielder was the tempo of the French passing sequences. As Italy sat back in a low block, the necessity for rapid ball circulation became paramount, yet the execution on the pitch fell significantly short of the required standard. Cherki pointed out that the team became too static, making it far too easy for the Italian defenders to track runners and close down passing lanes.

"I am of the opinion that yes, we permute well, we find each other well, but at certain moments in the game, we do not play fast enough in the game and that made a big difference. When we found each other quickly, we directly put them in danger. When we followed sequences with many touches, it became more complicated. It's a shame because there was space. We must not forget that the road is very long. There is nothing worrying about the performance tonight," the playmaker added.

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Addressing the lack of offensive variety

The statistics also painted a worrying picture regarding how isolated the creative players were for long periods of the match. Cherki revealed that both he and Michael Olise were starved of possession during the opening quarter of the game, a clear indication that the ball was not being moved side-to-side with enough purpose to stretch the Italian lines.

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"There is perhaps a lack of success. When we enter the pitch, facing grouped blocks, we must not hesitate to move the ball from left to right, from right to left. Do not stay on only one side, for example. I believe that I didn't touch my first ball until the 14th minute, Michael too. That demonstrates that we perhaps didn't move it enough," Cherki concluded.

Top spot in sight against lowly Turkey

Zidane will now have the task of integrating these observations into his training sessions. Finding a way to get the likes of Cherki and Olise more involved in the early stages of a match will be vital if France are to reclaim their status as the dominant force in international football. For now, the focus shifts to the next fixture and the urgent need for a more dynamic and clinical display in the final third.

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The upcoming fixture against bottom-placed Turkey in Bordeaux presents a golden opportunity to bounce back, ensuring that reclaiming the top spot in their group remains firmly within reach provided that external results also tilt in their favor.