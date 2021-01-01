Rashford rues ‘silly things’ that cost Man Utd a Champions League spot but retains trophy dream

The Red Devils frontman believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can chase down tangible success, but admits they need to be more consistent

Marcus Rashford admits “silly things” have cost Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils forward still disappointed at missing out on a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped out of elite European competition in the final round of group-stage fixtures, and have also suffered further semi-final heartache in the Carabao Cup.

There are, however, still major prizes for them to chase down – as they remain in contention for Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League honours – and Rashford wants them to become more consistent.

Rashford has told Sky Sports of the progress being made at Old Trafford: “The image that we wanted and the Manchester United team that we wanted to be, we have taken massive steps towards that.

“It’s been up and down but we have shown that we improved, without a doubt. At the same time we have missed out on silly things, like the Champions League. We shouldn’t have got knocked out of that.

“There have been a few games where we haven’t shown the true resemblance of how far we have come. That is something we still have to work on, becoming more consistent. If we do that, we will go on to do big things.”

Pressed further on whether a first top-flight title in eight years could be secured this season, Rashford added: “There is still a chance. There is always a chance. But we just have to focus on ourselves and focus on taking steps forward as a team.

“We are far from the finished article. The team that you see this season should hopefully improve next season.

“We are still on the journey of becoming the best team that we can be. If we do that, then we have definitely got a chance of winning big trophies.”

United have pushed their way into Premier League title contention this season, but have won only one of their last four top-flight fixtures and two in six.

There is still all to play for, though, with Manchester City currently topping the table and the side to chase down.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils have booked an FA Cup quarter-final date with Leicester and are due to face Real Sociedad in the last-32 of the Europa League.

Having gone four years without major silverware, there is a desire on the part of all concerned at Old Trafford to return to the winners’ enclosure in 2021.

