'Rashford plays in a similar way to Ronaldo' - Kleberson labels England ace Man Utd's 'best player'

A former Red Devil sees comparisons between the in-form striker and an Old Trafford legend who currently holds five Ballon d'Or awards

Marcus Rashford's style of play is similar to that of legend Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Kleberson, who thinks the international has been the standout player at Old Trafford this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to offload attacking duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to during the summer window, placing his faith in Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead the line for the 2019-20 campaign.

The former faced plenty of criticism for his performances at the start of the season, as he was forced to adopt a central role while Martial spent two months on the sidelines through injury.

Rashford initially struggled to carry the main goalscoring burden for United, but in recent weeks his form has improved drastically.

The 22-year-old has scored in nine of his last 10 matches for club and country, including in each of his last four outings.

Rashford has contributed six goals and three assists to United's Premier League cause from 12 appearances in total, helping Solskjaer's men climb back up the table and within sight of the places.

Kleberson thinks the England striker possesses many of the same attributes as superstar Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at United.

"Marcus Rashford has been the best United player this season," the ex-United midfielder told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

"He looks dangerous going forward and in front of goal, he plays with a lot of confidence. Defenders are scared when he gets on the ball and starts running at them. He is a strong and fast player and this year has added goals to his game.

“He plays in a similar way to Cristiano Ronaldo. When they played for United, they both always wanted to get the ball forward and played with an attacking mindset. They both brought confidence to the team and scored some good goals."

The Red Devils have had to cope without a talismanic presence in midfield since a 1-1 draw with at Old Trafford on September 30, with Paul Pogba still out of action recovering from a serious foot injury.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away from the club over the summer and speculation over his future continues to swirl amid reported interest from and Juventus.

Pogba has been tipped to leave United next year, but Kleberson sees the World Cup winner taking up a vital leadership role within Solskjaer's line up and staying put for a while yet.

“There are a lot of rumours that Paul Pogba is either staying or leaving Manchester United," he added. "Ole wants to bring younger players in the team and he wants Pogba as the leader of them.

"He is a great guy and everyone in the club really likes him so this could be his chance to be the leader. He is a champion and a leader for , and now I see him being at United next season and beyond.”

United return to Premier League action following the international break with a trip to on Sunday.