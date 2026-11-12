Rashford and Maguire in the spotlight: the winners and losers at Manchester United if Pochettino is appointed

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The Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States national team, has become very close to leading Manchester United's rebuilding process at Old Trafford, as successor to Michael Carrick.

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Manchester United confirmed Michael Carrick's departure as manager on Thursday, following the Red Devils' dismal start to the campaign. The club want a permanent successor in place as quickly as possible, with reports claiming a deal is already in place for Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

Few coaches can match Pochettino's record for getting the best out of struggling stars and developing young talent, which could make him a perfect fit at Old Trafford.

The task in front of him looks brutal. United's disastrous start has dumped them in the relegation zone.

Some players will relish the chance to work with the former Tottenham boss. Others will struggle to adapt to his intense, demanding philosophy.

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"The Sun" took a look at the winners and losers from Pochettino's potential arrival at Old Trafford.

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First, the winners

Shea Lacey

Pochettino has always had a keen eye for young talent, and he won't hesitate to hand opportunities to United's youngsters.

Fans have spent weeks demanding Lacey get his chance, and Pochettino's arrival could let him shine on the big stage.

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The 19-year-old has caught the eye in flashes this season, scoring against Brighton in the League Cup and providing an assist in the 3-2 win over Roma.

Kobbie Mainoo

Throughout his career, Pochettino has loved high-energy midfielders who can hold the ball with confidence and break through the lines.

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He was a big admirer of Moussa Dembélé at Tottenham and enjoyed success with Caicedo. Pochettino prefers players who can set and control a match's rhythm, and Mainoo looks tailor-made for the role.

Back to full fitness, Mainoo brings exactly the all-round qualities United need to find a route back to winning ways.

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Lisandro Martínez

The centre-back looked bound for the exit after criticising the board over transfer decisions. He drew heavy flak too for a red card in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, with a January departure expected.

Now Martínez could earn a second chance under his fellow Argentine despite his disappointing season.

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Mason Mount

Some United fans may recall how Pochettino fought to keep Mount at Chelsea when the Red Devils were chasing him in the summer of 2023.

He lost that battle as Mount left for 60 million pounds, but Pochettino rated him highly and saw him as an ideal number 10 in Chelsea's high-pressing 4-2-3-1.

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That system relies on players who move cleverly without the ball, drop into empty spaces and spark quick counter-attacks. Mount has shown before he'll track back and graft for the team.

His work rate off the ball and his creativity are exactly what United need amid fears of a relegation scrap.

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Fitness is the worry. His ability to press right now is in doubt after a long battle with injuries at Old Trafford.

Mount has started just once in the Premier League this season, clocking only 134 minutes.

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Second, the losers

Luke Shaw

Back at Southampton, Pochettino adored Shaw after developing him through the ranks in the 2012-2013 season.

So attached was he to the player that he'd turn up at his house to check he wasn't eating pizza.

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Shaw eventually joined Manchester United in the same summer Pochettino left Southampton for Tottenham in 2014.

The left-back has racked up 330 appearances for the Red Devils, but injuries and fitness problems have capped his minutes in recent years.

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Much as Pochettino loves him, that's a major problem for his high-pressing system.

Patrick Dorgu, who scored the equaliser in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend, looks better suited to the role, a player who can storm up and down the flank.

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Youri Tielemans and André Santos

Two new midfielders arrived with high hopes after the pair of deals cost a combined 90 million pounds.

Their places could already come under threat if Pochettino takes over. Both have been criticised for a lack of energy and running in midfield.

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The pair build their game around retaining possession and knitting play together rather than carrying the ball and driving forward.

United signed them specifically to suit Carrick's possession-based approach, but you could argue they lack mobility and aren't the type you want shielding the back four in transition.

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Pochettino will demand players who run and run for 90 minutes and scrap to win the ball back at every opportunity.

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Harry Maguire

Maguire, who turns 34 in March, has started all ten of United's matches this season after Carrick leaned on experience during a tough spell.

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It clearly hasn't worked. United's defence has been their weak point, shipping 19 goals, and Pochettino may want change.

Picture him handing chances to Ayden Heaven or Leny Yoro, perhaps pairing the latter alongside Martínez.

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For all his technical quality, Maguire's lack of pace could cost him his place under Pochettino.

Marcus Rashford

Pochettino has praised the England star before, calling him a "great player" while watching him at the 2022 World Cup.

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Rashford's level has slumped since then, and he nearly left United after his row with former manager Rúben Amorim, who objected to his conduct.

The winger dazzled on loan at Barcelona last season, but things haven't improved since his return to United this term.

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Rashford has no goals or assists in any competition this season, and his last start came against Fulham in September.

If any manager can revive his career, it's Pochettino, who has thrived with dangerous wingers like Son Heung-min.

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Rashford's decline, plus doubts over his work rate off the ball, hangs a question mark over his future should Pochettino take charge.

Senne Lammens

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United's first-choice goalkeeper has taken sharp criticism in recent weeks after a run of shaky displays.

He made two glaring errors in the draw with Aston Villa and has kept just one clean sheet so far. He may not suit Pochettino's flexible system.

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He'll surely start as Pochettino's number one given the lack of alternatives, but another ropey performance could push the manager to shop for one in January and beyond.