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Raphinha returns to La Liga in a worse state than he was in before he left, while Vinicius Junior comes back in better spirits than when he departed, a picture that reflects the contrast in players' feelings towards their clubs and national teams, feelings that shift with different periods and circumstances.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Raphinha is an unusual case in Brazil. A section of the fans don't see him as one of their own, because he left the country at 18 without coming through the academy of one of the big clubs.

He grew up in Restinga, a poor neighbourhood of Porto Alegre, and never played for Internacional or Gremio. Instead, he learned the game on working-class dirt pitches, where football is played in harsh conditions and money is so scarce that players can't even afford kit.

On those pitches, the only way to tell the teams apart was for one side to take their shirts off. From there, Raphinha made it to Avai, and then on to Portugal.

Before Barcelona came calling, he was one of hundreds of Brazilian players who get treated like commodities in the transfer market and then vanish from football's memory.

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Now he's one of Barcelona's leaders, and coach Carlo Ancelotti has handed him a leadership role in the Brazil squad. That hasn't spared him criticism at home, though, over comments he made after renewing his contract with the Catalan club.

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His red card against Singapore may not have been a one-off. It came just days after a gruelling press conference where he faced heavy pressure.

Vinicius Junior's situation is completely different. He also left Brazil young, after Real Madrid signed him early as part of their long-term plans, but he was already a well-known name back home before he went.

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He came through the academy at Flamengo, a club with huge popularity and global reach, and that gave him a different standing among Brazilian fans.

A large section of supporters love the Real Madrid star. He isn't a legend, though, and he doesn't enjoy the same standing as Neymar, who never led Brazil to World Cup glory but gave the fans plenty of joy and hope.

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Like many players since 2002, Vinicius is paying the price for Brazil's repeated failures. Fans have praised his desire to play for his country and the good moments he produced in the two Singapore matches. But Brazil, five-time World Cup winners, expect more from him.

Vinicius has taken steps to get back on track and move past the criticism. Yet he's no longer the main focus, given how deeply disappointed Brazilian fans are with their national team's slide.

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Supporters are more wrapped up in the club game, with Flamengo closing in on the league title while Corinthians, Gremio and Internacional face a serious threat of relegation.

The friendlies Brazil are playing in Asia don't attract the same interest. To the fans, they look like commercial fixtures designed to generate revenue, more of a burden than an eagerly awaited occasion.

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Right now, Brazilian fans care about one thing only: winning the World Cup for a sixth time and finally adding that long-awaited sixth star.