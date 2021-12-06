Ralf Rangnick is looking to add Chris Armas to his coaching staff at Manchester United, GOAL can confirm.

The interim manager confirmed he would be looking to bring in a few members of staff to add to the current coaching set-up but that visa complications following Brexit were making the situation more difficult.

It is understood, however, there is hope that Armas, who managed New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, will be Rangnick’s first addition to his backroom staff.

Who is Chris Armas?

The 49-year-old American had a long career in the MLS where he played for LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire, as well as for the USMNT.

He managed the New York Red Bulls between 2018-2020, which is where he knows Rangnick from. Rangnick was promoted in 2019 to be head of sport and development for the Red Bull franchise, which included the New York club.

Armas’ last job was head coach of Toronto FC, a position he left earlier this year. Sources told GOAL that Rangnick would be able to bring a small number of staff with him when he took the position of interim manager and, should the right permits be obtained, Armas is expected to be the first person to be added to the team.

Who is staying at Man Utd?

Sources told GOAL that the current backroom staff, which includes first-team coach Kieran McKenna, assistant Mike Phelan and goalkeeper coach Richard Hartis, were expected to stay despite Rangnick’s arrival.

Michael Carrick was also expected to stay at the club but surprised staff when he decided last week that he would step down after overseeing three games as temporary manager before Rangnick stepped in.

It is understood Carrick told Rangnick of his intention to leave the day before the Arsenal game and the German tried to persuade the former midfielder to stay on but his mind had already been made up.

What has Rangnick said?

In his unveiling press conference last Friday, Rangnick was asked about the current backroom staff and what his plans were going forward.

Article continues below

“I'm more than happy to work with the current coaching staff because I need their experience, I need their expertise regarding the current squad,” he said. “I will obviously try to find one, two, maybe three people who can join us in one or two weeks but due to the Brexit regulations it's not too easy.

"Many of my former colleagues, no matter if it's video analysts or assistant coaches, are in long-term contracts with big clubs so they are not available right now and we have to be a bit smart and clever and find the right people. I hope that we can get them in here in the next one or two weeks, but I cannot tell you any names.”

Further reading