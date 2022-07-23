Rangers vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Antonio Conte's reinvigorated side will visit Scotland for their third pre-season friendly...

Tottenham will be eyeing their second pre-season friendly win when they face Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium in Glagow on Saturday.

Antonio Conte has brought in six new summer signings in the transfer window including Brazil and former Everton forward Richarlison, as the former Inter and Chelsea boss looks to transform Spurs into title contenders in the Premier League.

Tottenham began their preparations in South Korea with a 6-3 victory against K-League XI. In their second game, they were held 1-1 by Sevilla.

Results in pre-season are nothing to boast about but Rangers won both their friendlies in July. They beat Blackpool 2-1, overcame Premier League side West Ham's challenge 3-1 and now seek a victory against Tottenham to conclude pre-season with their unbeaten run intact.

Rangers vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Tottenham Date: July 23, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET

How to watch Rangers vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom or the United States, but it is available to watch and stream online through SPURSPLAY and Rangers TV.

TV channel Online stream N/A SPURSPLAY, RangersTV

Tottenham squad & team news

Antonio Conte will be hoping to get a good look at all his new signings in the games against Rangers and Roma before the Premier League season opener against Southampton.

Spurs will be without Ben Davies who suffered an ankle injury against Sevilla and has not trained since. New signing Clement Lenglet is likely to replace Davies in the starting lineup against Rangers.

Among their six new signings, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster were ruled out of the team's Korea tour due to positive COVID tests and had to fly back to London.

Richarlison started both pre-season games and linked up with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son against Sevilla.

Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence, however, are yet to make their first appearance for the club and could be seen in action in some capacity against Rangers.

Possible Tottenham XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Romero; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris, Brandon Austin, Joshua Keeley. Defenders Cuti Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty. Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga, Pape Matar Sarr, Charlie Sayers, Fagan-Walcott. Midfielders Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Olver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Harvey White Forwards Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Troy Parrott.

Rangers squad & team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will look to name his strongest possible lineup on Saturday.

New signings include Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar are likely to make an appearance, given the team is set to begin their 2022/23 league campaign against Livingston on July 30.

Tom Lawrence, Ryan Kent and Rabbi Matondo scored a goal each in the second half of Rangers' 3-1 win against West Ham. Bronckhorst will want his side to end their pre-season with a double over Premier League clubs.

Possible Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Lawrence, Kamara; Kent, Colak, Matondo.