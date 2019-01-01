Rangers vs Progres: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Steven Gerrard's side can put one foot into the third qualifying round when they welcome the Luxembourg club to Ibrox for their first-leg clash

Having swept aside Gibraltar's St Joseph's last week to keep their continental dreams on track, host Progres in Glasgow in the latest chapter of their campaign.

Steven Gerrard's side know that they can take one step towards the group stages if they can overcome the Luxembourg outfit across a two-legged tie.

The Scottish Premiership outfit will be wary of an upset however, having fallen to Roland Vrabec's side two years prior in the first qualifying round of this competition.

The tie was Progres' first in Europe and was widely cited by media as one of the worst results in Rangers' career.

Game Rangers vs Progres Date Thursday, July 25 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Polster, Barisic, Halliday, Helander Midfielders Jack, Davis, Ojo, Kamara, Docherty, Aribo, Arfield Forwards Stewart, Morelos, Defoe, Jones, Hastie

New signing Filip Helander is included in the squad after he was named as a substitute for Rangers' friendly against Blackburn.

However, there is no room for striker Jake Hastie while James Murphy also misses out.

Possible Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Davis, Jack, Kamara; Ojo, Morelos, Jones

Position Progres squad Goalkeepers Flauss, Czekanowicz Defenders Laterza, Hall, Karayer, Skenderovic, Marques, Ferino Midfielders Vogel, De Almeida, Thrill, Muratovic, Silaj, Cervellera Forwards Tekiela, Bastos, Mmaee, Bah, Shala

Roland Vrabec may be without midfielder Christian Silaj thanks to some muscular problems, but will otherwise have the majority of his squad to call upon.

Possible Progres XI : Flauss; Laterza, Hall, Karayer, Skenderovic, Vogel; De Almeida, Thrill, Muratovic, Silaj, Cervellera; Tekiela.

Match Preview

Having handed a comprehensive defeat to St Joseph's last week to ensure their continued participation in the Europa League, Rangers find themselves back in continental action with the visit of Progres.

Steven Gerrard's side ensured passage beyond their rivals from Gibraltar with a 6-0 win, with Alfredo Morelos netting a hat-trick in an emphatic result to reach the second qualifying round.

Gerrard will be all too aware of history repeating itself however, as the sides meet for the first time since the Gers were famously dumped out of Europe by the Luxembourg minnows.

Though they had won the first leg at home at Ibrox 1-0, they subsequently slumped to a suprirse 2-0 loss on the road at Stade Josy Barthel, courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastien Thill.

New signings such as international Filip Helander could give his side a vital edge, and Rangers' director of football Mark Allen has spoken of his contentment with their recruitment so far.

“I think on the whole, I am satisfied with where we got to, and we were able to bring people in early enough to make the pre-season trip," he told the club's website .

“I have always said we have been supported in pretty much everything we wanted to do. We have been prudent with that too in terms of making sure through good scouting and recruitment we are able to identify players who we think will bring value to the overall organisation, and paying sensible transfer fees to go with that.

“That is premised on recruitment in the background, working hard and making sure we are identifying, watching and doing all the due-diligence before we bring in, and being quick off the mark, hopefully, in most of the windows.

“We were in this one and we were able to secure talent to hopefully make a difference as soon as possible.”