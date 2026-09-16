Rampant Barcelona score as many as seven and are still flawless in LaLiga

Barcelona have also won their sixth LaLiga match of the season. At home, Hansi Flick's side were far too strong for Racing de Santander: 7-2.

João Cancelo opened the scoring in magnificent fashion after just eight minutes. The Portuguese defender struck from around 25 metres, via the underside of the bar, into the far top corner: 1-0.

Midway through the first half, Raphinha doubled the lead. The Brazilian converted a penalty after Pedro Felipe brought him down: 2-0.

Maguette Gueye then made it 2-1, controlling the ball well and bundling it home. But a Cancelo shot deflected in off Asier Villalibre restored the two-goal margin: 3-1.

Before half-time, it was 4-1 when Raphinha found the net from a Dani Olmo assist. A few minutes later, Julen Agirrezabala saved a penalty from Lamine Yamal.

Midway through the second half, Santander did pull one back. Wojciech Szczęsny, who had replaced the injured Joan García at half-time, made a dreadful mistake. He lost the ball to Yassir Zabiri, who then made it 4-2.

Barcelona pulled away again after that. Raphinha converted another penalty (5-2), substitute Gabriel Jesus placed the 6-2 into the far corner, and Yamal made it 7-2 from a counter-attack. Barcelona are still the only flawless club in the Spanish league and sit top as a result. Santander currently occupy tenth place.