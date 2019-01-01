Ramon Azeez: Granada's faith led to Nigeria recall

The 26-year-old midfielder has lauded the Nasrids following his recall to the Super Eagles after five years

Ramon Azeez has praised his Spanish club Granada after he was recalled to the national team.

The midfielder has been included in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad that will face Brazil in an international friendly game on October 13 in Singapore.

The 26-year-old former Almeria star has been turning heads in recently, helping the Nasrids gain promotion to the top-flight last season.

This term, the midfielder has maintained impressive performances, scoring two goals in four league games, including his strike against on September 21 amid other dazzling displays.

Azeez believes the opportunity afforded him to showcase his talent by manager Diego Martinez led to his recall to the Super Eagles.

"The manager [Diego Martínez] has shown great faith and belief in me," Azeez told BBC Sport.

"I also understand better now than before so everything led to this.

"I think the support of my teammates, everyone at the club and a new mentality have [all] helped. It is always an honour to play for my country and to be recognised by coach [Gernot] Rohr."

Azeez made his debut for the senior team in March 2014, having starred for the West Africans at youth level.

The midfielder was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2014 Fifa World Cup and has four caps for the three-time African champions.