Ralf Rangnick vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: How do the Manchester United interim managers' starts compare?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Ralf Rangnick has been in charge of Manchester United for 12 matches so far...

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United in December 2021 and managed the club for the first time in a Premier League tie against Crystal Palace. He was off to a positive start as the Red Devils clinched a 1-0 win.

The German coach came on board as an interim manager replacing caretaker boss Michael Carrick at the helm. He has managed Manchester United in nine Premier League games so far, out of which the club won five, drew three and lost one. Overall, he has been in charge in 12 matches where the club won six times, drew on four occasions and lost twice.

Ralf Rangnick Manchester United 08022022

Now, let us compare Rangnick's performance to his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who left the club in November 2021.

Solskjaer, incidentally, had joined as an interim manager in December 2019 as a replacement for Jose Mourinho who had been sacked. But after 19 matches, the Norwegian was offered a permanent role as the club's form has turned around under him.

Before Solskjaer received the offer of a permanent manager, the Red Devils won 14 out of the 19 matches they played in all competitions. The match that convinced the Manchester United board was the Champions League Round of 16 comeback win over PSG. The Premier League giants lost the first leg 2-0 but came back brilliantly to beat the Ligue 1 club 3-1 in the second leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 2021

While there are reports that suggest that Rangnick will not accept the role of a permanent manager in the coming season and a new manager's arrival is imminent, we take a comparative look at the German's tenure so far with Soskjaer's journey after 12 matches in charge of Manchester United.

How has Ralf Rangnick performed at Manchester United after 12 matches?

Date

Competition

Match

Result

5/12/2021

Premier League

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

W

8/12/2021

Champions League

Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys

D

11/12/2021

Premier League

Norwich 0-1 Manchester United

W

27/12/2021

Premier League

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United

D

30/12/2021

Premier League

Manchester United 3-1 Burnley

W

3/1/2022

Premier League

Manchester United 0-1 Wolves

L

10/1/2022

FA Cup

Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa

W

15/1/2022

Premier League

Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United

D

19/1/2022

Premier League

Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

W

22/1/2022

Premier League

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

W

4/2/2022

FA Cup

Manchester United 1-1 (8-9) Middlesbrough

L

8/2/2022

Premier League

Burnley 1-1 Manchester United

D

Total

6W, 4D, 2L
(50% Win Percentage)

How has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer performed at Manchester United after 12 matches?

Date

Competition

Match

Result

22/12/2018

Premier League

Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United

W

26/12/2018

Premier League

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield

W

30/12/2018

Premier League

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

W

2/1/2019

Premier League

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United

W

5/1/2019

FA Cup

Manchester United 2-0 Reading

W

13/1/2019

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United

W

19/1/2019

Premier League

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton

W

25/1/2019

FA Cup

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

W

29/1/2019

Premier League

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

D

3/2/2019

Premier League

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

W

9/2/2019

Premier League

Fulham 0-3 Manchester United

W

12/2/2019

Champions League

Manchester United 0-2 PSG

L

Total

10W, 1D, 1L
(83 % Win Percentage)