Ralf Rangnick vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: How do the Manchester United interim managers' starts compare?
Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United in December 2021 and managed the club for the first time in a Premier League tie against Crystal Palace. He was off to a positive start as the Red Devils clinched a 1-0 win.
The German coach came on board as an interim manager replacing caretaker boss Michael Carrick at the helm. He has managed Manchester United in nine Premier League games so far, out of which the club won five, drew three and lost one. Overall, he has been in charge in 12 matches where the club won six times, drew on four occasions and lost twice.
Now, let us compare Rangnick's performance to his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who left the club in November 2021.
Solskjaer, incidentally, had joined as an interim manager in December 2019 as a replacement for Jose Mourinho who had been sacked. But after 19 matches, the Norwegian was offered a permanent role as the club's form has turned around under him.
Before Solskjaer received the offer of a permanent manager, the Red Devils won 14 out of the 19 matches they played in all competitions. The match that convinced the Manchester United board was the Champions League Round of 16 comeback win over PSG. The Premier League giants lost the first leg 2-0 but came back brilliantly to beat the Ligue 1 club 3-1 in the second leg.
While there are reports that suggest that Rangnick will not accept the role of a permanent manager in the coming season and a new manager's arrival is imminent, we take a comparative look at the German's tenure so far with Soskjaer's journey after 12 matches in charge of Manchester United.
How has Ralf Rangnick performed at Manchester United after 12 matches?
Date
Competition
Match
Result
5/12/2021
Premier League
Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
W
8/12/2021
Champions League
Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys
D
11/12/2021
Premier League
Norwich 0-1 Manchester United
W
27/12/2021
Premier League
Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United
D
30/12/2021
Premier League
Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
W
3/1/2022
Premier League
Manchester United 0-1 Wolves
L
10/1/2022
FA Cup
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
W
15/1/2022
Premier League
Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United
D
19/1/2022
Premier League
Brentford 1-3 Manchester United
W
22/1/2022
Premier League
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
W
4/2/2022
FA Cup
Manchester United 1-1 (8-9) Middlesbrough
L
8/2/2022
Premier League
Burnley 1-1 Manchester United
D
Total
6W, 4D, 2L
How has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer performed at Manchester United after 12 matches?
Date
Competition
Match
Result
22/12/2018
Premier League
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United
W
26/12/2018
Premier League
Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield
W
30/12/2018
Premier League
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth
W
2/1/2019
Premier League
Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United
W
5/1/2019
FA Cup
Manchester United 2-0 Reading
W
13/1/2019
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United
W
19/1/2019
Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton
W
25/1/2019
FA Cup
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
W
29/1/2019
Premier League
Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
D
3/2/2019
Premier League
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United
W
9/2/2019
Premier League
Fulham 0-3 Manchester United
W
12/2/2019
Champions League
Manchester United 0-2 PSG
L
Total
10W, 1D, 1L