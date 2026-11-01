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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Raising the white flag: Barcelona star accepts idea of departure after 'Flick's harsh message'

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He was unable to prove himself

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 A press report on Sunday claimed the Barcelona star has started to accept the idea of leaving the Catalan club if he wants the chance to play as a starter.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" explained that Alejandro Balde (23 years old) has not given up hope of staying at Barcelona. But he increasingly accepts that if he wants more playing time, he will have to go.

Balde had hoped to carve out a prominent role after the recent injuries in the defensive line, and to some extent he managed it. He played minutes against Paris Saint-Germain, in the Clasico, and on Saturday against Alaves. Yet he never started.

Hansi Flick's press conference before the match, and the starting line-up against Alaves, seem to have made his situation clear to him.

In the battle for a starting spot, Cancelo and Gerard Martin have both outperformed him. Balde's level appears to have dropped, and he has been unable to prove himself even when the opportunities came his way.

The technical staff believe he loses concentration and reads the game poorly when it comes to knowing when to press.

Flick is not fully convinced by the Catalan defender, and the German was blunt before the Alaves match: "Balde does not have enough confidence in his performance at the moment, nor the necessary conviction. And defenders are very important." A harsh message, especially as the player had been hoping to start for the first time this season.

Until then, the coach's messages had been warmer. "I am happy with him and with everyone. We have three players for every position. Managing all of this is the hardest part," he said on 15 September.

 A month later, on 16 October, he struck a similar tone: "The situation is not easy for him, but he is training very well, and that is the first thing he must do. In this position, we have Gerard Martin and Cancelo. The situation is certainly not ideal for Balde, but he is working professionally, and that is what I want. In such a situation, you have to show that you are ready, and he is doing that."

Balde feels frustrated

Balde feels frustrated. He had expected Flick to be straight with him, as the coach was shortly before the close of the transfer window, when he called Casado and Hector Fort to tell them they would get no playing time.

Both of them were sitting with several team-mates, Balde among them, and he received no message at all. According to those close to him, everything he heard about his situation came through the press conferences.

He struggled to understand why Barcelona signed Joao Cancelo, especially as the Portuguese joined through his own agent, Jorge Mendes.

 Now, though, Cancelo has become one of his most important sources of support in the dressing room. He keeps him calm, offers advice and urges him to persevere. He has even defended Balde in front of the coach on occasion.

Balde wanted in Manchester

Recent events have pushed the defender to think about leaving during the winter transfer window.

 Last summer, Manchester United and Manchester City enquired about signing him. Bayern Munich also showed interest, but in the end they signed Nathaniel Brown.

 Balde has a good reputation in the Premier League, and Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination. The player is drawn to the idea of trying his luck in England.

If nothing changes, which looks unlikely at the moment, he will listen to offers. He has learned his lesson from his friend Ansu Fati, who spent many years at Barcelona without getting the chance to play regularly.

He does not want to spend another season without actually playing, and he would welcome a solution like that of Ronald Araujo, who is on loan at Liverpool.

 The problem is that Barcelona do not favour loans easily, and they need to inject money to strengthen the defensive line in January.

 If Balde does leave, it could be via a permanent transfer. The Premier League has the financial muscle to handle a deal like this. Manchester United, among other English clubs, can afford it too.

 

 

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