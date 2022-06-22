The English international has won 10 trophies with Manchester City so far....

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from the club this summer as Chelsea are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire his services.

The English international forward sees his current contract end in 2023 and as per reports, he has not agreed to sign a fresh contract extension.

Manchester City may agree to sell the 27-year-old for £35m to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea this summer as the Blues get ready to offload Romelu Lukaku on a loan move to Inter Milan.

As Sterling considers a move back to his home town London this summer, let's take a look at his Premier League career so far.

Premier League debut

After graduating from their youth system, Raheem Sterling was promoted to Liverpool's senior side in 2012 and he made his senior debut for the club on March 24, 2012, against Wigan Athletic in the Premier League at the age of 17 years and 107 days. He became the third-youngest player to play for the Reds back then.

His first competitive goal came against Reading in a Premier League game on October 20, 2012. With the strike, he became the second youngest player to score for the club after Michael Owen.

Breakthrough season and Golden Boy Award

After making a mark for the Reds in his debut season, Raheem Sterling became a regular member of the Liverpool side during the 2013/14 season under then-coach Brendan Rodgers.

Sterling appeared in 33 Premier League games for Liverpool and scored nine goals. Along with Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, the youngster formed a formidable attacking trio which had almost delivered the league title to the Reds.

Sterling's stellar performance throughout the season at the age of just 18 fetched him the prestigious Golden Ball award in 2014.

Most expensive English player

After spending two fruitful seasons (2013/14, 2014/15) with Liverpool where he scored 21 goals and provided 19 assists in 90 matches, it was time for him to look for greener pastures and in came Manchester City.

Sterling signed Manchester City's dotted lines ahead of the 2015/16 season and the Cityzens paid £44 million, with a further potential £5 million in add-ons to Liverpool to acquire his services. The massive fee made him the most expensive British player ever at that time.

Multiple trophies and a 30-goal season with Man City

Sterling won his first major trophy in club football in his maiden season with Manchester City when the club bagged the EFL Cup.

So far in the seven seasons he has been with Manchester City, Sterling has won 10 trophies which include four Premier League titles. He was also an integral part of the Cityzens' squad that won the 'Domestic Treble' (League Cup, FA Cup and Premier League) in 2018/19.

In the 2019/20 campaign, for the first time in his professional career, the English attacker scored 31 goals during a season. He netted 31 times in 52 appearances which included 20 Premier League goals.

How many trophies did Raheem Sterling win at Manchester City?

Trophy Season Premier League (4) 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22 FA Cup (1) 2018/19 EFL Cup (4) 2015–16, 2018–19, 2019–2020, 2020–21 FA Community Shield (1) 2019

How did Raheem Sterling perform at Manchester City?

Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 320 109 77 UEFA Champions League 74 24 23 Europa League 12 0 0 EFL Cup 29 10 9 FA Cup 32 10 11 Community Shield 1 1 0 Total 468 154 120

How many individual awards have Raheem Sterling won?