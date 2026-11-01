Rafael van der Vaart loved watching Wout Weghorst on Sunday. The FC Twente striker scored four times in a 0-9 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie win over Excelsior, who played almost the entire match with ten men after Nesto Groen was sent off.

In Rotterdam, Twente showed no mercy. Weghorst struck to make it 0-1, 0-2, 0-3 and 0-7. "This afternoon was truly unique," Van der Vaart said on Studio Sport. "I saw goals from him that looked like Bergkamp and Van Basten goals. He was absolutely fantastic. You have to be able to say that."

"Of course, a lot of people find him irritating. I was one of them too. But everything came off today. Everything was beautiful. I really enjoyed it."

Sondre Ørjasæter also stood out for Twente. The Norwegian provided five assists, a feat no player had managed in an Eredivisie match this century.

"Madness," said Imke Courtois, who was also there. "I think he's a very good player anyway. Mainly because he can play so easily with both his left and right foot. He can go around the outside or cut inside. He's also very quick over his first few metres, and he keeps his head up."

Van der Vaart agreed with her. "I enjoy watching him too. It was all perfect. But I have to say that seeing a 9-0 scoreline in the Eredivisie makes me a little sad."

"To get a red card and then give it away like that is a bit bad for the league. But Twente simply have a good team. They can get the job done against ten men. But it was Weghorst I enjoyed watching most of all."