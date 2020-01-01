Radebe hopes Kaizer Chiefs will join Leeds United and Liverpool as league champions

The retired central defender speaks on why Amakhosi must fight hard to lift the lucrative title

Former defender Lucas Radebe hopes to see his old club lifting the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title and follow the likes of English Championship winners and Premier League champions .

The Bafana Bafana legend’s former club recently gained promotion to the Premier League after 16 years in the lower divisions whilst the Reds have emerged as league champions for the first time in 30 years.

With that in mind, ‘Rhoo’ is confident the Soweto giants will follow suit.

In addition, Radebe has also paid tribute to the country’s former president Nelson Mandela, urging people to follow the principles and values Madiba lived for.

“I would like to see Chiefs lifting the PSL title. With this disruption of Covid-19, I think it gave them an opportunity to look back and regroup,” Radebe told Goal.

“You know, I believe they can finish this season on a high and I hope that when they resume the league again, they will finish in style. Liverpool have done it and Leeds have also done it.

“So, we need the mighty Kaizer Chiefs to lift the title this season but it’s not going to be easy.”

Following their 1996 glory on home soil, the 51-year-old and fellow Bafana defender Mark Fish were named Madiba’s Boys in a book penned by Graeme Friedman, and the Diepkloof-born legend has remembered the fallen icon.

“I think, obviously we are facing tough challenges now because of the Covid-19 and we should value the time we had and the experience we had with Madiba,” he added.

“I think each and every one of us must look back into ourselves and see what we can do differently to have a positive impact on other people’s lives.

“We need to embrace the spirit of Ubuntu and we just have to carry on with it to remember Madiba.”

As things stand, Amakhosi are at the summit of the PSL table with 48 points from 22 games and lead the second-placed by four points, albeit having played a game more.

With the current season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Radebe hopes coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops will manage to continue where they left off to mark their 50th anniversary celebrations in style.

On the other hand, the month of July is known as Madiba month as the late state president was born during this month, and his birthday was commemorated on Saturday.