Racism, insults and death threats: "Vinicius is a fool" sparks a new scandal in La Liga

Bigotry poisoned the eighth round of La Liga once again. A damning report submitted by the league to Spain's disciplinary bodies lays out a weekend in which offensive chanting dominated the agenda, with Vinicius Junior the familiar target, insulted directly in the heart of the Basque Country during what has been described as the most heated round of the season.

La Liga strongly condemned the chant "Vinicius is an imbecile", repeated by Real Sociedad fans during their side's match against Deportivo La Coruna.

The league logged the incident in its official weekly report to the Royal Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee and the anti-violence commission, the body that records every chant inciting violence or carrying offensive content.

It happened at Real Sociedad's stadium in San Sebastian. Another entry in a long, grim record of abuse aimed at the Real Madrid forward in Spanish grounds.

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No one was spared, not even Spain itself

Vinicius wasn't the only victim. The same report exposed a second scandal at Alaves' match with Atletico Madrid, where home fans aimed offensive chants at Spain and the national team on three separate occasions.

La Liga documented the words verbatim: "Damn Spain and damn the national team", and "Spaniards, sons of ....", a direct insult to the national symbol.

A third incident proved no less serious. In Malaga's game against Espanyol, fans of the Andalusian side chanted "Bryan dies" twice, an explicit threat aimed at visiting player Bryan Zaragoza, who had scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw.



