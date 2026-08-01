According to a report by Sky, major differences remain, especially over the transfer fee. The Saxons are said to be demanding €120 million for the 19-year-old winger, a figure Los Blancos are not yet prepared to put on the table.

Talks between the two clubs have therefore reportedly stalled for around 24 hours. Leipzig are even said to have completely ignored the latest offer from the Madrid club because it fell well short of their financial expectations.

Right now, Diomande looks set to fly to the training camp in Austria with the Bundesliga club on Saturday, something Real were keen to prevent. The player himself had also apparently hoped the deal would be completed by then.

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Yan Diomande not expected to feature in Leipzig friendly

Before heading off, Leipzig face third-division side SC Verl in a friendly on Saturday. But Diomande, should he make the trip, is not expected to feature so the still possible transfer is not put at risk.

Diomande joined Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer for €20 million and signed a contract until 2030. He recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

At the World Cup, Diomande was a regular starter for Ivory Coast. He registered one assist in four tournament appearances and drew attention with a string of strong displays. The Ivorians were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Norway in the round of 32.