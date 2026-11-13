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Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to enter the transfer market this winter.

According to the Bild podcast "Dortmund Insider", sporting director Ole Book and other Dortmund decision-makers want to add depth at centre-back.

No specific targets have been named, but Borussia could look to the 2. Bundesliga, which Book knows well from his time at SV Elversberg.

Financially, the Black and Yellows have room to manoeuvre. "If they find a player whom everyone in charge believes in and who can help Borussia Dortmund in the short term, they are certainly willing to open the purse strings this winter," said Bild reporter Maximilian Wessing.

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Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou form the regular back three preferred by coach Niko Kovac this season. Ramy Bensebaini, pre-season winner Filippo Mane and Luca Reggiani are also available, though Reggiani could leave this winter.

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Transfer request reportedly lodged: Is Reggiani leaving Borussia Dortmund?

In the summer, Reggiani was already considered a candidate for sale. Top clubs in Serie A, in particular, are said to be interested. As Sky recently reported, Reggiani's agent has already conveyed his client's wish to leave to the Dortmund hierarchy. The 18-year-old is said to be unhappy with his limited playing time.

Reggiani has made just two first-team appearances this season. Instead, he has played eight times for the U23s in the Regionalliga and UEFA Youth League. Mane has also had limited opportunities. He came on as a substitute in each of the first two Bundesliga matches and played the full 90 minutes in the DFB Cup first-round match against HEBC Hamburg before a muscle injury initially sidelined him. Since then, he too has gained match practice exclusively with the reserve team.

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Rather than add another centre-back, Borussia Dortmund could focus on the right side of defence. Following Yan Couto's departure in the summer, Julian Ryerson is the only recognised right-back in the squad. Maximilian Beier, among others, has recently filled in at wing-back.

Kovac surprisingly switched to a back four in the 2-1 win over SV Elversberg before the international break. He fielded Gadou at right-back and rested Ryerson after his Champions League appearance against Real Betis.