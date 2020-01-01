Quentin rising up the ranks with Selangor first team promotion

After five first team players were cut ahead of Selangor's Malaysia Cup campaign, five of their reserve team players were promoted as replacements.

The Selangor 2 players promoted to the first team include Australian-born right winger Quentin Cheng, who earlier in the season had turned in convincing performances in the Premier League for the back up squad.

Saingan pasukan Selangor untuk kancah Piala Malaysia tahun ini bakal diperkuatkan dengan memberi ruang kepada lima pemain dari Selangor 2.



Siapa antara mereka yang paling anda teruja untuk lihat di pasukan utama?#RedGiants#KitaAdalahSatu pic.twitter.com/dNqHb7p6qj — Selangor FC (@selangorfc) October 21, 2020

"I'm very happy to have been called up to the Malaysia Cup side, and also to know that the hardwork I've put in throughout the season has paid off. I've had some good games in the Premier League, scored a couple of goals and made assists too. I'm pretty happy and I feel that I deserve the promotion.

"The coach (Michael Feichtenbeiner) wants me more as attacking player, on the right wing, and I believe I'll be playing in that position as well in the cup.

"I need to keep working hard and to listen to his instructions and tactics, with him favouring a high-pressing style. I've played under him for longer [as compared to the first team players], so in a way that has made me more used to his style, but they are all senior, experienced players and they can all adjust very quickly," explained the 20-year old Malaysia U-23 international in a telephone call with Goal.