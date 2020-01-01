QPR playmaker Eze can fit into Premier League's top six clubs – Ferdinand

The Nigerian wonderkid has scored 11 goals and laid seven assists in the Championship this season

Queens Park playmaker Eberechi Eze has been backed by the club’s director of football, Les Ferdinand to play for top Premier League clubs in future.

Eze has been in exciting form for Rangers this season, captivating the fans with his contributions in front of goal.

The 21-year-old was linked with several clubs in the English top-flight during the January transfer window with Ferdinand confirming rejected offers for the Anglo-Nigerian.

With 10 points adrift of the Championship play-off zone, the former Premier League star admitted it will be tough for the club to keep Eze at Loftus Road in the summer.

"It's going to be very difficult. When you have a player of his quality doing well in your team nobody wants to see him go,” Ferdinand told Football London.

"I had to fend off a few offers in the January window and, I'm sure if he continues to play in the manner he is playing and adds a few more goals to his game, I'm expecting us to get offers in during the summer.

“I think if you look at his ability, I see him playing for one of the top six sides.”

On Tuesday, Eze assisted Ilias Chair in scoring the match-winning goal as Mark Warburton's side thumped Wayne Rooney's with a 2-1 victory in a league fixture.

Although he was born in , the youngster is of Nigerian descent who has played for England U20 and U21 youth teams, however, Ferdinand believes he is capable of playing for either the Three Lions or the Super Eagles.

"I see him playing for England, or he can play for as well, so we'll see him on the international scene because of his ability. He's certainly got the ability to do that," he continued.

"There's a few more bits and pieces to add to his game but those bits and pieces are going to come.

"I've no danger in seeing those bits and pieces come. He'll go all the way."