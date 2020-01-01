Qatar World Cup: Workers set to receive over $30 million in reimbursement

The enforcement of the Workers’ Welfare Standards (WW Standards) resulted in a number of improvements

's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), responsible for delivering the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, has released its fifth Annual Workers’ Welfare Progress Report which covers the period from February to December 2019.

SC's endeavours in improving the health and safety of workers involved in building the World Cup 2022 infrastructure and understanding the challenges they face are highlighted in the report.

SC has implemented the Workers’ Welfare Standards (WW Standards) that has resulted in a number of improvements, including the timely payment of salaries, better ethical recruitment practices, safer and cleaner living conditions and enhanced health and safety initiatives for all labourers.

Also appreciated was SC’s Universal Reimbursement Scheme that will see around 44,900 workers will receive over QAR 110 million ($30.2 million) as reimbursement over a period of between one to three years. Almost 220 contractors and Other Contracting Parties (OCPs) have agreed to pay workers back for illegal recruitment fees charged by unscrupulous agents in their home countries.

SC Secretary-General, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, said, “The latest report highlights some positive trends, which is a reflection of the maturity of our work. I am pleased to see our efforts spillover, positively impacting non-SC workers in many ways including remuneration and access to remedy, thus fuelling the critical legacy of improved conditions for the workforce in our country. Our initiatives are also influencing and helping develop best practice on a global scale.”

Mahmoud Qutub, Executive Director of the SC’s Workers' Welfare Department, said, “We are encouraged by the support and commitment shown by most of our contractors as we aim to raise the bar of workers’ welfare standards across the nation. Our learnings and progress through the years have prepared us to extend our Workers’ Welfare Standards beyond SC construction sites.

"We are now actively tackling workers’ welfare issues in the hospitality sector and other host country related services such as security, accommodation and transport, along with relevant stakeholders. We hope this will contribute to a lasting legacy as part of the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup.”