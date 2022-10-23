Anyone who is a World Cup ticket holder with an approved Hayya Card can attend the musical bonanza at the venue for the World Cup final

The crown jewel of Qatar's eight venues for the 2022 World Cup, Lusail Stadium, will host a Bollywood Music Festival on November 4.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan and composing duo Salim-Sulaiman will be the star performers of the show. All of them have numerous chartbusters under their belt and are popular faces in the sub-continent.

The 80,000-capacity Lusial Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup final on November 18, 2022, and this event is being organised as a final hosting exercise.

Who can attend the Bollywood Musical Festival?

Anyone who is a World Cup ticket holder with an approved Hayya Card can attend the musical bonanza.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for FIFA World Cup™ ticket holders. It will act as an entry permit for international fans travelling to Qatar. It will also provide free public transport during the World Cup and offer access to stadiums for fans with a valid match ticket.

How to buy tickets for the Bollywood Musical Festival?

Fans can purchase tickets from 21 October 2022, by clicking here. They will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and purchases are processed as a real-time transaction, subject to availability.

All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants. Tickets will be sold exclusively online, with no physical sales to be conducted at the stadium or any other location. We advise spectators to place their application as soon as the sales period opens, as tickets will likely sell out quickly.

The main show will begin at 7 PM. At 4 PM, when gates open, the pre-show entertainment will take place featuring DJs, comedians and other performers.