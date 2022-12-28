Qatar University converts Lionel Messi's World Cup room into a mini museum

To commemorate Lionel Messi's triumph at the 2022 World Cup, Qatar University converted the Argentine's room into a mini museum.

Messi's room made into museum

Qatar University was Argentina's base

Argentina won World Cup after 36 years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Qatar university posted a series of photos of Argentina's facilities which they had built inside the campus during the World Cup and confirmed that Messi's room will be converted into a mini museum.

They wrote, "The University of Qatar announces the allocation of the room built by the Argentine national team player Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup into a mini museum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Paris Saint-Germain star scored seven goals and became the only player in the history of the World Cup to win two Golden Balls, as Argentina lifted the trophy after a long wait of 36 years. He also equalled Pele's tally of 13 World Cup goals and became the top Argentine goalscorer in the tournament's history, overtaking Gabriel Batistuta who had held the record with 10 goals to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that the club approved Messi's holiday until January 1 and the player is expected to return by the second or third of the month. This means that he will miss the club's Ligue 1 ties against Strasbourg (December 28) and Lens (January 1) but is likely to feature in the French Cup match against Chateauroux on January 6.