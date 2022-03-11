The final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1. It will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in the presence of 2000 special guests.

The final round of qualifiers of FIFA's six confederations is slated to be held in the upcoming international break in the last week of March. A total of 32 teams will qualify for the marquee event that will kick off in November 2022.

After the draw, the 32 teams will be equally divided into eight groups. The draw would help the teams and their fans figure out their probable route to the FIFA World Cup final that will be hosted at the 80,000-capacity Lusial Stadium on December 18, 2022.

There are some intriguing fixtures in the upcoming qualification playoffs which might see Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on reigning European champion Italy. Before that, Portugal will face Turkey while Italy will take on North Macedonia in their semi-final play-off matchups, with the winners of those games set to collide in the Path C finale.

The winner of that finale will go to Qatar, with the loser missing out on the World Cup. The qualification play-off semi-finals will be played on March 24 and 25 in 2022, with the finals being held on March 28 and 29.

Nonetheless, fans are already gearing up for a trip to Qatar to attend the quadrennial footballing event. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to be unique in numerous ways. It will be the first World Cup to be held in the Middle-East region. It will also have all eight stadiums located within an hour's distance of each other, making for a compact World Cup. This will give the fans the opportunity to attend more than one match a day at the beginning of the tournament.

Fans across the world have applied for 17 million tickets, and many of them have already secured a seat during the current payment phase, which finishes on March 21.