Jose Mourinho could make Real Madrid "stronger", according to former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, who added on Tuesday that his old club would be hungry to reclaim the league title.

Puyol stated in a video call with a number of international media outlets, including the Spanish news agency (EFE), organised by ESPN: "We are talking about a great coach (Mourinho). I met him at Barcelona when I was in the youth academy, then I moved up to the first team. It was clear to us back then that he possessed a vast knowledge of football. After that, he built a wonderful coaching career and joined Real Madrid. We were at the peak of our rivalry, and I remember that intense competition."

He added, as reported by the newspaper "AS": "In those years, with Guardiola and Mourinho, and Messi and Cristiano, they were two great teams. We will see how they perform. I still believe that Barcelona has a very good team and will be able to deliver a good season. But Real Madrid, with Mourinho, could become stronger."

Flick's work on the Barcelona bench drew praise from Puyol, who admires the coach's high defensive line. "I like playing with a high defensive line," he said. "It requires commitment not only from the defenders, because if there is no pressure on the ball carrier, they will create a lot of problems."

Rodri's signing delighted him too. "Rodri's arrival is very good news for Barcelona," he continued. "He is one of the best midfielders in the world. I had the chance to watch him play live at the World Cup, and I admire him greatly. He brings great balance to teams and fits perfectly with Barcelona's style of play."

He explained: "He proved it with the Spain national team and with Manchester City under Guardiola. He will help us a lot. He is a pivotal position, and now Barcelona's midfield will become much stronger."

Busquets came in for warm words as well, back at Barcelona this time as a youth academy coach. "It surprised me because I thought it would take him a little longer before he got involved in the work, but it seems this is destined for him," Puyol said. "He can benefit the youth academy greatly from a tactical standpoint, in addition to his vast experience. He is a great leader and an exceptional leader. Gaining experience during this period will be very useful for him."

There was a message of support, too, for former teammate Lionel Messi, who is going through difficult circumstances following the death of his father. "Leo, be strong, keep your spirits high," Puyol said. "I told him that privately. We all love him and stand by him and his family."

He went on: "I find what he has achieved at the age of thirty-nine astonishing. He is the leader without dispute, and if Argentina reached the World Cup final, it was thanks to Messi, because Argentina's performance was not consistent. But in the last 30 minutes of every match, Leo was the one in control, even in the final, where Spain was the better team. They had chances in the final minutes and were very dangerous."

He added: "For me, he is the best in history and a role model for all young players at the start of their careers."

One Clasico stands above the rest in his memory: the 6-2 win in 2009 that effectively handed Barcelona the league title. "I was fortunate to play in many Clasico matches, but the 6-2 match is the one that still lingers in my memory," he explained.

He added: "It was an extremely difficult season, Guardiola's first year with us. The first half of the season was very good, but Real Madrid was closing the gap. We were four points behind, with four rounds remaining, and we achieved an astonishing win that practically gave us the league title."

Playing Spanish league matches abroad is another idea Puyol backs. "There has been talk for many years about holding matches away from home," he continued. "It is difficult for teams to lose a match on their own ground, but it is an opportunity for the fans who follow our competitions to enjoy them live. If the clubs and the Spanish league association decide to do this, I think it is a good idea."

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, has everything he needs to win another World Cup for Spain and a stack of titles for Barcelona, Puyol believes, provided he keeps his focus on football.

He said: "There is a lot of news about Lamine. I see him as calm, competitive, and humble. I see him as a competitive player, but we need to make him understand that he has won the World Cup and important titles, yet he must continue to develop as a player and seek to add more titles to his cabinet."

He concluded his remarks: "Spain has all the qualities. Spain is a very young team with a bright future. Winning one World Cup is a great achievement. As for winning two, that would be incredible, and if there is a generation capable of achieving that, it is this generation. That is what I will try to motivate them to do."