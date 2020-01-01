Pulisic can go onto play for Bayern, Barca or Real Madrid if he maintains his current level at Chelsea, says USMNT boss

A man who has witnessed the winger's ability up close on the international stage has predicted he will reach the very highest level of the game

Christian Pulisic can go onto play for , or if he maintains his current level at , says United States boss Gregg Berhalter.

Pulisic has enjoyed a meteoric rise since graduating to 's senior squad as a teenager back in 2016.

The talented winger quickly established himself as a regular in BVB's starting XI, helping them fight for the title and success in the .

He impressed enough to attract admiring glances from Chelsea, who forked out £58 million ($77m) to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Frank Lampard gradually integrated Pulisic into his line up last season, and was rewarded for his patient approach after the turn of the year.

The 21-year-old was one of Chelsea's top performers before and after the coronavirus-enforced break in the campaign, as he scored nine goals in his first 29 Premier League outings.

The United States international's performances helped the Blues finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the final, and he is now being tipped to play a key role in the club's hunt for major silverware in 2020-21.

Berhalter can see Pulisic playing at an even higher level if he continues on his current trajectory, having seen him adapt to English football quicker than anybody could have anticipated.

The boss told Sport Bild: "Pulisic is a leader at Chelsea at 21. It doesn't happen that often that a player from the Bundesliga goes to a top club in and immediately convinces there.

"Christian quickly got used to the speed and the more physical style of playing in England. He is a role model for all other US players in the Bundesliga whose goal is the Premier League.

"Christian is perfect for Chelsea. All dangerous offensive actions run through him, he shines as a goalscorer and as a preparer.

"If Christian maintains this level, he can also play for the biggest clubs in the world like Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid without any problems."

Berhalter also addressed the ongoing development of another Dortmund academy prospect, Giovanni Reyna, who broke into Lucien Favre's senior squad last term.

The 47-year-old coach thinks a man currently playing for the United States at U17 level has all the necessary attributes to forge a successful career for himself as he matures and hones his skills.

"Reyna has a great mentality. He's still a teenager but plays like an old hand. He has this greed to always win everything and to want to improve in every training session," Berhalter said of the 17-year-old.

"You could already see this professional attitude in him as a teenager. At BVB he now has a great chance of starting a great career. And I am sure: he will use it.

"What he shows in Dortmund is fantastic. But the other US boys in Europe are also doing great. We have some great talent."