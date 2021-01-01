Pulisic becomes first USMNT international to play in Champions League final as Chelsea face Man City

The 22-year-old entered the action for Timo Werner in the second half with the Blues one goal ahead in Porto

Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday when he came on for Chelsea to become the first man from the United States to play in a Champions League final.

The USMNT international started on the bench as the Blues looked to take down Manchester City in Porto.

And he saw action in the second half with Thomas Tuchel's men in a commanding position.

History for Pulisic

The 22-year-old was brought on by Tuchel with 65 minutes on the clock, entering for Timo Werner.

Chelsea were looking to build on a 1-0 lead in the final which had been secured by Werner's German compatriot Kai Havertz.

No US national had ever played before in the men's final, but it is not the first piece of history Pulisic has made on his way to the showpiece.

Back in April he became the first American to net in a Champions League semi-final with his strike against Real Madrid, setting the Blues off to a fine start in a tie they would eventually win 3-1 on aggregate.

'Rollercoaster of emotions'

If Pulisic felt any disappointment at not making the starting line-up on Saturday he did not show it, signalling before the game that football was never a smooth ride.

"There have been some real ups, also some times where I had some really difficult moments," he said to CBS Sports.

"I’m happy with my form now. I’m happy with the way I’m feeling. I’m confident.

"When you come to a big club like Chelsea there’s going to be competition and that really just makes us better. I have to earn my place always.

"I have to play hard and it has helped me improve a lot. We have a lot of incredible talent.

"I think I’m a very creative player and someone who can offer something very different with dribbling, those types of movements. I always look to attack.

"I definitely love the big games. That’s why we play football. I don’t need any motivation for these games. I’m ready to play, I want to play."

