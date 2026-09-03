PSV have unveiled Mikkel Bro Hansen (17). The Danish top talent arrives from Bodø/Glimt and has signed a three-year deal.

The youngster told the club's channels it was an easy choice to join the Eindhoven side. "It is a big club and they had a perfect plan for my future."

Bro Hansen also pointed to players who previously developed at PSV. "Look at boys like Xavi Simons, Noni Madueke, Ismael Saibari, and so on." The forward then explained the plan PSV have in mind for him.

"I am going to join the first team full-time. Initially I will play matches for Jong PSV, but I am going to fight for as much playing time as possible in the first team. I cannot wait to start," said Bro Hansen.

Technical director Earnest Stewart is delighted with the signing. "We have been following him for a while and the contact has become more intensive in recent months. We see Mikkel as a player with enormous potential and have every confidence that he can develop optimally at PSV."

PSV are paying around three million euros to Bodø/Glimt, although the Norwegians initially held out for more. The Dutch club succeeded in driving the asking price down.

Despite strong interest from abroad, PSV convinced Bro Hansen to make the move. Ajax were also heavily linked with the striker at the end of May. FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Juventus, among others, were also mentioned at the time as interested clubs.