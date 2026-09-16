PSV signing Kodai Sano says exactly what he thinks of the departed Veerman: ‘Joey was…’

Kodai Sano has settled into PSV's style in no time. The Japanese midfielder has big shoes to fill in Eindhoven after Joey Veerman's departure, but the early signs are encouraging.

Sano's long-awaited move finally went through at the end of the summer transfer window. PSV paid around €15 million to prise him away from NEC, where he had developed into one of the Eredivisie's best midfielders. That is why the Eindhoven club saw Sano as an ideal successor to Veerman.

Asked by Voetbal International about Veerman, Sano laughs. "Joey was the best midfielder in the Netherlands. But people cannot compare us either. I am a very different type of footballer from Joey. We really have different qualities. I was able to learn from him by watching him."

He added: "The pass I gave against FC Utrecht that eventually led to a goal was a pass Joey could also have given, haha. But otherwise I will bring and add something different to PSV's game. I am a dynamic box-to-box player. I love playing as a number six, because I get a lot of the ball."

Sano continued: "But to be honest, even that is just a number, because I can and want to go forward as well. I like that freedom. I still need to improve myself in communication with my team-mates. I need to get to know them better so that I know what their strengths are and how I can make use of them accordingly. I will have to experience that together with them, and then I am sure the play will get better and better."

He has had little trouble adapting. "I had little trouble adapting because I have been playing in the Eredivisie for years already and I know PSV's game," Sano continues. "Of course I also spoke to the manager, and there is not a great deal of difference in approach between NEC and PSV either. Both teams want to have the ball, attack, and when they lose it they want to win it back as quickly as possible."

So far, Sano has made five Eredivisie appearances for PSV. Last Sunday he scored his first goal for the Eindhoven club, the 2-1 against Sparta.