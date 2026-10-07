Mauro Júnior has reflected, in conversation with ESPN, on an unforgettable international break. The Brazilian PSV player not only earned his first call-up to the national team squad, but has already won three caps.

He made his debut for the Seleção on 25 September, replacing Douglas Santos against Australia (1-1) with 15 minutes left. Four days later, in the next friendly against Australia, he made his first start in the 2-4 win.

Brazil then travelled to Kolkata and beat India 0-4. Mauro started on the bench, came on after an hour and caught the eye in that half-hour with a goal-line clearance and the assist for Samuel Lino's 0-4.

Now back in the Netherlands, Mauro is preparing with PSV for the Eredivisie's return on Friday against sc Heerenveen. He also looked back on the experience and explained what it is like to work with top coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Next matches PSV Eredivisie 14:00 HEE

"He is a legendary coach," the 27-year-old right-footer says. "The way he manages the group is very good. He is a very kind man and he gave me a lot of confidence by using me in the very first match. He trusts me."

"When I made my debut against Australia, he told me that I had to stay high up the pitch. Every ball I got, I had to cross it, because when I came on we were 1-0 down. In the second game he said that I had to be smart, because Vinícius Júnior was playing in front of me. I had to help him."

"I defended and did my best to give Vinícius the freedom to play his game," Mauro says, having already played with Vinícius on several occasions in Brazil youth teams. "It was very special," Mauro says. "When I played with him I was still a midfielder, now a full-back," he laughs.

"It was something very beautiful. When I played with him, he was not yet the superstar he is now. It was very nice and he also made it easier for me to adapt to the group. I also have a good relationship with Gabriel Magalhães. It was very, very beautiful."



