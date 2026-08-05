Rangers have made an opening bid for Couhaib Driouech, De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday. PSV have rejected that bid. According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, it is a multimillion-euro offer.

PSV have not disclosed the exact amount of the Scottish club's bid. They are thought to want around €7 million to €8 million for the 24-year-old forward.

Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin expects Rangers to come back quickly with an improved offer. Earlier on Wednesday, Boualin reported that Rangers are not the only club seriously interested in Driouech, with Red Bull Salzburg also in the picture. ED also add Burnley to that list.

The player himself would be open to taking the next step in his career. PSV are not opposed to a transfer, but they do want a multimillion-euro fee for the Morocco international. The winger is under contract at the Philips Stadion until mid-2029 and, according to Transfermarkt, has a market value of around €7 million.

Such interest is nothing new. NEC, Genoa and Celta de Vigo were previously mentioned as possible destinations, but none of those clubs managed to prise the forward away from PSV.

Back in the summer of 2024, Driouech joined PSV from Excelsior for around €3.5 million. Since then, he has made 61 official appearances for the Eindhoven club, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.