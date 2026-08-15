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EXCPSV
Jeroen van Poppel

Translated by

PSV fans draw a very painful conclusion: 'Our biggest flop of all'

Excelsior vs PSV Eindhoven
Excelsior
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
P. Wanner

PSV went in at half-time 1-0 up against Excelsior, but the mood among the Eindhoven club's supporters on social media is far from positive. Paul Wanner in particular is taking heavy criticism from PSV fans.

Ruben van Bommel scored the only goal of the first half after just five minutes. Wanner had squandered a huge chance moments earlier. Joey Veerman slipped the 20-year-old midfielder through with a wonderful threaded pass, but Wanner took too long and shot straight at goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel. Van Bommel then calmly converted the rebound.

Beyond that, Wanner struggled to make any real impact during the rest of the first half. "Wanner is the biggest flop signing," one fan writes, while another is just as scathing: "What Wanner does there shows in one move everything he lacks." A third supporter puts it even more simply: "Paul Wanner, what an unbelievably bad match you are playing."

Calls for Kodai Sano are growing louder. The Japanese player, signed from NEC this week and named on the bench against Excelsior, is being touted by several supporters as a replacement: "Sano for Wanner please!"

Last year, PSV paid around fifteen million euros for Wanner. "Bayern conned us with Wanner," supporters are saying. Another fan would cut ties with the seven-cap Austria international: "Sell Wanner, and quickly."

Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO

Elsewhere, a few of his team-mates are earning praise. "Veerman is playing a very strong first half," one supporter writes, while another says: "Veerman and Van Bommel are playing brilliantly." Veerman's passing in particular is catching the eye, after PSV visibly missed that creativity last week, according to their supporters, when the Volendam-born player was suspended.

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