Sergiño Dest will simply see out the season at PSV. Club watcher Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad reported this on X. Fulham still wanted to do business and submit a serious bid on Tuesday, but there is no question of a transfer.

In the Netherlands, clubs can complete transfers until Wednesday 23:59. After that, the transfer window will shut for several months. That means Dest will not leave PSV in the final hours of the window. He has no interest in a move to Fulham.

Earlier, it emerged that Dest could be signed from PSV for €23 million. Interested clubs would not even need to negotiate with the hierarchy in Eindhoven.

Yet Dest himself knows nothing about it, as he recently made clear in a conversation with ESPN. ''A clause that would run until the weekend? I haven't seen anything about that,'' the full-back stressed.

''I'm not focused on that. So I don't really have much to say about it,'' said Dest, who last season indicated that he has the ambition to one day play again in a top European league.

On his future, Dest added: ''As for the club, everything has to be right when you leave. That's normal for everyone. At this moment I fit in here at PSV. If I make a move, I always make a choice that has been well thought through,'' the defender said, refusing to simply swap PSV for another club.

Dest is under contract at PSV until mid-2028. Transfermarkt values him at €18 million, but PSV appear set to demand a higher fee for the United States international.