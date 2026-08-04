PSV compromise and appear to have landed their dream signing

PSV hope Kodai Sano will be playing at the Philips Stadion by the end of the transfer window, Rik Elfrink writes for the Eindhovens Dagblad. There is also cautious optimism over Filip Kostic.

Last week, PSV pulled the plug on negotiations with NEC over a move for Sano. The champions felt the asking price set by the Nijmegen club was too high.

Talks restarted this week, though. According to Elfrink, both clubs are set to 'water down the wine'. Sano now looks likely to be allowed to join PSV after the Champions League qualifying rounds.

On Tuesday evening, NEC play the first leg of their two-legged tie against Olympiakos. The return leg in Greece is scheduled for next week.

If NEC come through the tie, they will face Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt in the play-offs, depending on who wins that two-legged encounter. Elfrink says PSV hope Sano will be in Eindhoven by the end of August, which suggests NEC are keen to keep him for qualification for the billion ball.

Kostic is also giving PSV encouragement. The Eindhoven club are competing with AEK Athens for his signature. The Greek champions wanted an answer before Tuesday, but have already extended the deadline by a day. Kostic appears to be leaning towards a move to PSV.