Peter Bosz lost his temper during PSV's away match against ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. In the 51st minute, the Eindhoven side's coach argued with Jalen Hawkins on the touchline.

Shortly after half-time, PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovár had deliberately put the ball out of play so Kodai Sano could receive treatment for an injury.

ADO then kept possession even though Sano received no treatment. Bosz, angered by the decision, took issue with Hawkins, the home side's number 17, who was standing near the touchline.

By then, PSV were struggling in The Hague. Bosz's side had to play the second half with ten men after Sven Mijnans was sent off.

Mijnans had earlier put PSV ahead. The forward scored in the 21st minute from an excellent Guus Til cross, after Mauro Júnior had sent Til through.

Just before half-time, PSV lost Til to injury. Mijnans then received his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a sliding challenge that came far too late in ADO's penalty area.

ADO sensed an opportunity after the break and equalised in the 55th minute. Juho Kilo's shot from about twenty metres out deflected off Mauro Júnior's heel, leaving Kovář with no chance: 1-1. The match was still in progress at the time of publication.