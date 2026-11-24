Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV lost 5-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. It was a disappointing result for Peter Bosz's side. Voetbalzone rates the Eindhoven side's starters and players who featured for at least 45 minutes, as usual.

PSV showed promise in the first half, with Ruben van Bommel repeatedly causing problems. Kodai Sano and Sergiño Dest also caught the eye against the Spanish giants. Ivan Perisic won a penalty, and PSV led 1-0 at the break.

After the break, Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid's charge and PSV had little answer. Sano looked particularly vulnerable, while his team-mates struggled to offer much resistance.

Real Madrid gave the crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu their money's worth, running out impressive 5-1 winners. Bosz and his side had to lick their wounds after a painful Champions League night.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSV player ratings:

Matej Kovar 7

Sergiño Dest 6

Lutsharel Geertruida 5.5

Armando Obispo 6.5

Filip Kostic 5

Kodai Sano 6

Sven Mijnans 6

Paul Wanner 5

Ivan Perisic 6

Guus Til 6

Ruben van Bommel 7.5



Esmir Bajraktarevic 5.5

