PSV and Feyenoord want to hijack Ajax’s €10 million transfer

Ajax have indeed held an initial meeting with the management of Bart van Rooij, RTV Oost reports. FC Twente had still firmly denied that on Wednesday.

Van Rooij is a leading candidate to become Ajax's new right-back. The expectation remains that Anton Gaaei will find a new club later in this transfer window. Eintracht Frankfurt currently appear best placed to sign the 23-year-old Dane.

"It is simply not true. I read that Van Rooij was supposed to have spoken with Ajax, but he has not," Daan Rots said on Wednesday at a press moment. "He is my partner on the right-hand side, so I would have to know such things. He said it was not correct. To my knowledge, his agent has not spoken with Ajax either."

Now RTV Oost insists the conversation did take place. The coming period must show whether all parties can reach an agreement on a transfer, which should earn FC Twente around €10 million.

Other clubs are circling too. Van Rooij is also said to be at the top of the list at both PSV and Feyenoord. So far, neither club have made contact with Twente or Van Rooij, but that could quickly change.

At PSV, Van Rooij could become the successor to Sergiño Dest, who has made no secret of his desire to take the next step in his career. According to Rik Elfrink, things are still 'quiet' around Dest for the time being, but the Eindhoven club are already preparing for the American's departure.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord view Van Rooij as a suitable successor to Givairo Read, who is on the verge of a transfer. AS Roma have already submitted a bid of €25 million, while Nottingham Forest have not given up on the talented full-back either.