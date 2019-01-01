Maritzburg United v Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL fans debate Moseamedi's offside goal as Mamelodi Sundowns lift Telkom Knockout Cup

Comments()
Backpagepix
The second Cup competition of South Africa's domestic season has now concluded with many talking points on the day

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians lifted the trophy in controversial circumstances as United's Judas Moseamedi was denied a late equaliser which was called offside.

Initial television replays were inconclusive, but fans on social media are split on the decision. Sundowns fans are drawing their digital lines to point out the Maritzburg player was offside after all.

Editors' Picks

However, coach Pitso Mosimane had already commented that his team benefitted from poor refereeing in the final, the same mentor who complained about decisions awarded to Kaizer Chiefs earlier in the PSL season.

SuperSport TV's official Twitter account shows us the moment. Watch it below and decide for yourself. Then compare the still images by fans on social media.

Whatever happened, Sundowns lifted the trophy and you can see those images right here too.

Many supporters know Mauricio Affonso is due all the credit after his brace outscored Moseamedi's single strike.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close