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Javier Pastore has played for both Paris Saint-Germain and Roma ahead of their Champions League meeting.

The former Argentina playmaker told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have a wonderful relationship with PSG, but it was also a dream to wear the Roma shirt despite my hip injury. A prediction? It will be an exciting match. May the best team win."

"I've always admired Doué and Kvaraskhelia, who unfortunately won't be there, but also Mendes and Hakimi, the best full-backs in the world both defensively and going forward. I also like everything about Neves. He's a very special player who might not catch the eye, but he helps the team win the ball back and build from the back. He creates space and opportunities in possession, looks for clever passes and gets into goalscoring positions, even scoring with his head. He's a complete player."

"At Roma, Dybala is a joy to watch because of the way he plays. He's dangerous anywhere on the pitch. Malen has been better than all the other forwards this year. And there's Soulé, who is different, skilful and has class in his dribbling and goals. With Malen in this kind of form, almost every ball into the box ends in a goal, and he's difficult to stop. Dybala is dangerous in any situation, whether it's a free-kick, an effort from the edge of the box, an assist or a shot into the top corner. These are players who usually give something extra in matches like this."

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With Doué and Kvaratskhelia out injured, Luis Enrique is set to start young Mayulu on one side of Dembelé, with either Akliouche or Godts on the other.

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Gasperini is without Pellegrini and has also lost Rensch to injury. Dybala is ahead of Mora in the race to complete the front three alongside Malen and Soulé. Molina and Lulli are competing for the spot on the right flank.

Sweden's Glenn Nyberg will referee at the Parc des Princes in Paris. His compatriots Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist will assist him, with Adam Ladeback as fourth official and Germany's Bastian Dankert and Poland's Tomasz Kwiatkowski on VAR duty.

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Predicted line-ups

PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembelé, Mayulu. (Subs: Chevalier, Bar, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Digne, Hernandez, Boly, Fernandez, Zaire-Emery, Torres, Godts, Ndjantou). Manager: Luis Enrique.

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Roma (3-4-1-2): Svilar; Mancini, N'Dicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Soulé; Malen, Dybala. (Subs: Gollini, De Marzi, Koulierakis, Balerdi, Lulli, Ghilardi, de Roon, Pisilli, Mora, Castro). Manager: Gasperini.