PSG line up another summer signing as Lucas Hernandez tells Bayern he wants to leave for Ligue 1 champions - with €60 million fee set

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Lucas Hernandez, continuing an already busy summer.

Centre-back has asked to leave Bayern

€60 million(£51m/$65m) asking price

Hernandez recovering from torn ACL

WHAT HAPPENED? Hernandez has informed Bayern that he wants to leave the club for PSG, who are the frontrunners for his signature, according to transfer guru Florian Plettenberg. The Bayern board has granted Hernandez his wish, but have set a €60 million (£52m/$65m) asking price for the French defender. Hernandez is currently recovering from a torn ACL sustained at the World Cup, but should be nearing fitness by the start of next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hernandez would fill a position of need for the Parisians. 37-year-old Ramos left on a free transfer, while Presnel Kimpembe is sidelined after tearing his Achilles — and could miss most of the 2023-24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The centre-back would join an already changed PSG squad. Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio have already been brought in. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe seems primed to leave, with Real Madrid vying for his signature.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG are expected to start negotiations for Hernandez, and more signings are likely to follow before August.