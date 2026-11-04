'This victory is dedicated to him' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz pays touching tribute to late Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after scoring brace in 6-0 Villarreal rout

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Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz paid an emotional tribute to late CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel after netting twice in Tuesday's emphatic 6-0 Champions League triumph away at Villarreal. The Spain international held up nine fingers and pointed to the sky after scoring his first goal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

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Spanish playmaker honours fallen compatriot

Ruiz used his 17th-minute strike on Matchday 4 to honour Miguel by forming the striker's number nine shirt with his hands before looking towards the heavens.

Alongside remembering his fellow countryman, the former Napoli playmaker also paid his respects to those affected by the October 28 high-speed rail disaster near Urda in Toledo province. That collision between a Renfe service and a stationary Iryo train on the Madrid to Seville line claimed 69 lives and left more than 200 injured.

Midfielder sends heartfelt support home

Reflecting on the tragic events in his homeland while speaking to PSG TV after the final whistle, Ruiz said: "First of all, I'd like to offer my condolences to Jesus de Miguel's family and loved ones. This victory is dedicated to him, as well as to all the victims of the train crash in Spain during these very difficult times.

"I'd like to send my full support to the country. We played very well today. We started the match by scoring four goals - that made all the difference. After that, we played a bit more calmly. Villarreal are a top-class side; we played very well and we're delighted with this victory."

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He added: "It's not often you see Fabian score a brace, but today I did, and I'm very happy about that - but above all, I'm delighted with the victory and the three points! Away from home, it's always difficult, but we played very well. I'm also pleased with my two goals and with being named Man of the Match, because it's the first time I've won it. We need to keep it up."

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After visiting keeper Matvey Safonov denied Ayoze Perez and Pape Gueye either side of half-time while Peter Gulacsi made several stops, Ruiz converted Vitinha's free-kick five minutes after the interval before substitute David Boly finished off Neves' pass to complete the scoring.

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