PSG's outstanding record without Messi - Is the Argentine surplus to the club's requirements?

The Argentine has failed to make a mark so far in Paris...

Lionel Messi scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 34 games since he joined PSG in August 2021. The numbers are a spectre of his glorious past and it took him 21 attempts to score his first Ligue 1 goal.

It is not easy to settle down in new surroundings and Messi himself has acknowledged that.

"The truth is that I had no plans to change anything. Luckily, the children's adaptation was spectacular. For Antonella and me it was more difficult...It was not easy after that crazy summer," he stated in a recent interview.

Despite having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the supporting cast, Messi has failed to live up to expectations. It is widely believed that he was signed to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League, but against Real Madrid, in the Round of 16, he had a quiet outing and didn't make a significant contribution.

Despite an underwhelming domestic campaign by Messi, PSG won the league title with a 15-point advantage over second-placed Marseille.

How have PSG performed without Lionel Messi?

Messi has missed 14 games so far in this campaign for PSG. The first game that he was unavailable for was against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. However, PSG won the match quite convincingly (4-2). In fact, they have lost only one match, that was against Monaco, which the Argentine missed due to flue. Meanwhile, there have been two draws; the first against RB Leipzig and the second against Olympique Lyon. So, overall in 14 matches without Messi, PSG have won 11, drawn two, and lost one.

Basically, PSG are not dependent on Messi to be the difference maker in games.